Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Shares Down 2.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $185.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Capital One Financial traded as low as $142.00 and last traded at $148.18. 48,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,925,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.16.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

