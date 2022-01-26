Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Cut to C$43.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.23.

CPX stock traded up C$0.55 on Wednesday, reaching C$38.09. 179,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,588. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$33.31 and a 12 month high of C$45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 37.67.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$377.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.3742592 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.45, for a total value of C$307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$177,980.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

