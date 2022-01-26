Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$47.00 at National Bankshares

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s current price.

CPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.23.

Shares of CPX stock traded up C$0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$38.09. 179,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,588. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.25. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$33.31 and a 52-week high of C$45.05.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$377.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.3742592 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.45, for a total transaction of C$307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at C$177,980.

Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

