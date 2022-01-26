Capri (CPRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Capri to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.38. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. Capri has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capri stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

