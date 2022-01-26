Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded by OTR Global to Positive

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.78.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of Capri stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Capri has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.38.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capri will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft acquired a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth about $5,394,000. Janus Capital Management lifted its stake in Capri by 10.0% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 103,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management lifted its stake in Capri by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management now owns 152,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Capri by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 135,651 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $5,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.