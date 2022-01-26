Capstar Financial (CSTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Capstar Financial to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 30.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.