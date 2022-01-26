Cardano Price Tops $1.12 (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. Cardano has a market cap of $37.46 billion and $1.78 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00183239 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00032013 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00029254 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00076377 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.48 or 0.00384719 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,027,415,099 coins and its circulating supply is 33,553,127,684 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

