Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.70 and last traded at $64.84. Approximately 13,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 456,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.23.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.14.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.38.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $159,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 36,875 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and sold 112,037 shares valued at $8,670,573. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.