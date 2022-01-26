CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.12% of CarGurus worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 568,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 183,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in CarGurus by 3,146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,345 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in CarGurus by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,016 shares of company stock worth $18,019,842. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.74.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

