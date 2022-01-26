Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €176.88 ($200.99).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €136.65 ($155.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion and a PE ratio of 51.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of €172.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €177.78. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €117.20 ($133.18) and a 52-week high of €202.00 ($229.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

