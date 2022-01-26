CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $132,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CarMax by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after purchasing an additional 431,920 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its position in CarMax by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,948,000 after purchasing an additional 374,209 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after acquiring an additional 324,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

NYSE KMX opened at $109.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.72 and a 200-day moving average of $134.11. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.47 and a 1-year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

