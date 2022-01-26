CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $132,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CarMax by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after purchasing an additional 431,920 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its position in CarMax by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,948,000 after purchasing an additional 374,209 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after acquiring an additional 324,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.
NYSE KMX
opened at $109.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.72 and a 200-day moving average of $134.11. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.47 and a 1-year high of $155.98.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.
CarMax Profile
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
Featured Article: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth $29,463,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.
NYSE KMX opened at $109.94 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.47 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.