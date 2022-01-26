CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stake Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745,024 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.54% of CarMax worth $527,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after acquiring an additional 157,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after buying an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CarMax by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after buying an additional 324,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CarMax by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,451,000 after buying an additional 527,732 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,992,000 after buying an additional 40,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $110.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.11. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.47 and a 12-month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

