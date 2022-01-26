Carmignac Gestion Buys 4,250 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,952,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.35. The company has a market capitalization of $251.07 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.