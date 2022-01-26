Carmignac Gestion Buys 67,531 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.85% of Amedisys worth $41,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMED. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 233.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,162,000 after acquiring an additional 324,806 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 400.6% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 302,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,148,000 after acquiring an additional 242,311 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 55.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,861,000 after acquiring an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $48,004,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 341.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 102,246 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.65. 159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,268. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.18 and a twelve month high of $315.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.