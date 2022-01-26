Carmignac Gestion Decreases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 61,121 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 1.4% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.21% of Lululemon Athletica worth $109,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $9.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.50. 6,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,452. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

