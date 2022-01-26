Carmignac Gestion Decreases Stock Holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its holdings in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,855 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.15% of TaskUs worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TaskUs by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

TASK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

TaskUs stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.92. 6,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,076. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.19. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

