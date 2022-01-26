Carmignac Gestion Grows Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 214.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,154,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786,968 shares during the quarter. Match Group comprises 2.3% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.42% of Match Group worth $181,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,328,000 after buying an additional 212,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after buying an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after buying an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Match Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after buying an additional 1,333,932 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after buying an additional 1,541,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTCH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

MTCH traded up $3.77 on Wednesday, reaching $115.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,174. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.87 and a 200-day moving average of $144.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.08 and a one year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

