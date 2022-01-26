Carmignac Gestion Grows Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,445 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 96,836 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.15% of Splunk worth $34,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,495 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 70.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth $483,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth $283,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $178.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.55.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.68.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

