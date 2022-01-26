Carmignac Gestion Has $133.20 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.7% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.13% of Stryker worth $133,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.59.

NYSE:SYK traded up $5.26 on Wednesday, hitting $254.53. 2,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

