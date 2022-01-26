Carmignac Gestion Has $298.72 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Carmignac Gestion cut its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 998,413 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.7% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $298,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestline Management LP grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 157.7% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 10,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,460,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,192,703,000 after buying an additional 226,708 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 33,988.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 783,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 780,726 shares during the period. Finally, Zeno Research LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $3,980,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,115 shares of company stock worth $127,513,938 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.00.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.32. The stock had a trading volume of 239,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,860,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

