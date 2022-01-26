Carmignac Gestion Has $350.75 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,829,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315,817 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 4.4% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.40% of Uber Technologies worth $350,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $36.55. 179,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,482,332. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

