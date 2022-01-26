Carmignac Gestion Has $52.59 Million Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,254,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477,635 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned 1.71% of Chindata Group worth $52,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Chindata Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

CD stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,697. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 2.83.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $114.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CD shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

