Carmignac Gestion Has $520.41 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Carmignac Gestion increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,918,784 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,023 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 6.5% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.20% of salesforce.com worth $520,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.48. 42,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,978,574. The company has a market cap of $215.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.47.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,031 shares of company stock worth $73,935,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

