Carmignac Gestion Has $95.81 Million Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 570,232 shares during the quarter. JOYY accounts for 1.2% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned about 2.23% of JOYY worth $95,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after buying an additional 25,626 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in JOYY by 173.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in JOYY in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,553,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in JOYY by 2.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in JOYY by 11.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 464,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after buying an additional 48,967 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

JOYY stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.92. 206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,515. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.98. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.13%.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

