Carmignac Gestion Lowers Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Carmignac Gestion lowered its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 422,335 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.06% of Twitter worth $27,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Twitter by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Twitter by 218.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at $3,198,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 20.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.03.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.17. 97,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,969,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $243,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $553,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,253. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

