Carmignac Gestion Makes New $49.31 Million Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 320,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,307,000. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.09% of Baidu as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 2.3% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 3.5% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Baidu by 4.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,791. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.44.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

