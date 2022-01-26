Carmignac Gestion Makes New Investment in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 620,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,574,000. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.37% of New York Times at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 13.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,003 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth about $39,642,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 241.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after acquiring an additional 846,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of New York Times by 240.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 616,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

New York Times stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,605. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.78. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.