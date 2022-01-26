Carmignac Gestion Purchases 130,078 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,833,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,078 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 2.6% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.33% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $210,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,395,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,748,000 after purchasing an additional 146,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,633,000 after acquiring an additional 520,355 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.51. 6,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,594. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,507. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

