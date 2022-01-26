Carmignac Gestion Purchases 29,247,393 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,247,393 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises 1.0% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 2.31% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $80,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,460,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,725 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 954,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 414,966 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,113.6% in the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 8,589,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

EDU traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,713,688. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

