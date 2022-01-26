Carmignac Gestion Raises Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,646,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,901 shares during the period. GDS makes up about 1.9% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 1.42% of GDS worth $149,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in GDS by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth $1,455,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in GDS by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth $8,767,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in GDS by 10.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,133. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 0.95.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.