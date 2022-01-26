Carmignac Gestion Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Carmignac Gestion raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,196,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,298 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 3.5% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.18% of T-Mobile US worth $280,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 59.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 942,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 352,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 723,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,267,000 after purchasing an additional 123,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.12. The company had a trading volume of 31,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,044. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.29. The stock has a market cap of $132.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

