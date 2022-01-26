Carmignac Gestion Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Carmignac Gestion cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 71,004 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 1.2% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.48% of Ulta Beauty worth $94,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.91.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $10.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.27. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.00 and a 52 week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

