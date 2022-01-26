Carmignac Gestion Sells 1,170,709 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 486,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,170,709 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.11% of Capital One Financial worth $78,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 29.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,334 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.99.

COF stock traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.94. The stock had a trading volume of 62,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,186. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.22. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

