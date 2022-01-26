Carmignac Gestion Sells 2,570 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Carmignac Gestion reduced its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for about 3.7% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.33% of Anthem worth $294,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Anthem by 11.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Anthem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Anthem by 6.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 20.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.55.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,136. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $470.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $437.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.18.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

