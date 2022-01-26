Carmignac Gestion Sells 84,256 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Carmignac Gestion lessened its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,126,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,256 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned 1.69% of MINISO Group worth $78,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 336,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,563. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $411.91 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.