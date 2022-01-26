Carmignac Gestion Takes $10.63 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,482 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,629,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 53.6% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 398.4% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 28.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.32.

VMW stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.75. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

