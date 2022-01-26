Carmignac Gestion Takes $22.04 Million Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 271,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,041,000. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.54% of Inari Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 48.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 428.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Inari Medical by 10.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NARI stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.89. 770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,432. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.34 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.01.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 3,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $335,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,222 shares of company stock worth $14,120,588. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NARI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

