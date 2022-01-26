Carmignac Gestion Trims Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,408 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.31% of Chegg worth $30,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 44.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHGG. TheStreet lowered shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

