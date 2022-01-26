Carpenter Technology (CRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -19.56%.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 177,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

