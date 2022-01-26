Cartesi (CTSI) Reaches Market Cap of $226.85 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $226.85 million and $38.82 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00048881 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,474.05 or 0.06681947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,963.08 or 0.99830336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052130 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,124,028 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

