Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.74.

CVNA stock opened at $146.75 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $130.25 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.47.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $46,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.