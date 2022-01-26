Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Carvana by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $146.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.21 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $130.25 and a 1-year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.74.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.