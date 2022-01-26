Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $394-404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.91 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of Casa Systems stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,982. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $371.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.06. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Casa Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

