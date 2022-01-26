Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.18

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.18 and last traded at $38.44, with a volume of 1778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $544.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 24.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 80.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 20.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 62.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

