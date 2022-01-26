Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $518,230.02 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 14,631 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $518,230.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $550,197.04.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74.

On Monday, November 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,554 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $339,960.34.

On Thursday, November 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 4,446 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $271,428.30.

CSTL traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.27. 490,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 143.6% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

