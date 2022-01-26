Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 21,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 253,625 shares.The stock last traded at $38.01 and had previously closed at $34.97.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSTL. Stephens began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

The stock has a market cap of $978.10 million, a PE ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.14.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $550,197.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $141,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,927 shares of company stock worth $2,103,090. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,684,000 after purchasing an additional 151,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,756,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,774,000 after purchasing an additional 64,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 178,844 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

