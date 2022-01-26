Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 411,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,453,000 after acquiring an additional 86,266 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,007,724 shares of company stock valued at $388,852,580 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. Barclays began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $95.91 and a one year high of $142.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

