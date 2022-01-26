Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 84,090 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVAT)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

