Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Trading Down 4.3%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 18,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,150,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZOO. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,266,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,620,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,558,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

