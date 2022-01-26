CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Trading Down 8.6%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC)’s share price dropped 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 12,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

About CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC)

CB Scientific, Inc through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company’s FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

